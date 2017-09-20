Sidewalks pose safety risk: board

If you’re worried about the state of the sidewalks in downtown Orillia, you’re in step with area merchants.

City councillors will consider establishing a working group for sidewalks and streetscapes after receiving a request from the a request from the Downtown Orillia Management Board at Monday’s meeting of council. The resolution passed by council calls for the development services and engineering and environmental services and operations departments to report back to council committee on the request.

The working group would research and recommend sidewalk and street revitalization improvements in the business improvement area, a letter to councillors from board manger Lisa Thomson-Roop explained.

“The condition of the sidewalks must be addressed immediately to ensure those who work, live and visit downtown Orillia are able to safely navigate our streets without fear of injury,” she wrote.

Board president Ron Spencer elaborated.

“We’ve gotten a lot of life out of them. They were done in the mid-’80s, during the last big dig,” he said. “The trees have gotten really big and heaved the sidewalk a lot.”

It’s time for the city to consider what it will do with them next, Spencer said. Especially considering the downtown’s appeal to tourists — and the Orillia residents who visit daily — it’s essential the sidewalks be in good working order, he said.

“As with most entities that are trying to market an area, we do need to have our sidewalks look good and be safe,” he said. “Right now, they look really shabby. They’ve spent the best part of 40 years in service and there’s no real cleaning them anymore. They need to be taken up and replaced en masse, from one in to the other.”

As for how long this would take, Spencer isn’t sure. Perhaps a reasonable goal would be replacing a section of the downtown each year, but that would ultimately be a decision made by a working group, if council strikes one, or city staff.

One thing is certain: It won’t be cheap.

“It’s going to be a costly endeavour, for sure,” Spencer said. “The money’s got to come from somewhere and we have to plan for that.”

As sidewalks are city-owned property, Spencer feels it would not be the downtown merchants’ responsibility to foot the bill for their replacement.

Coun. Tim Lauer was quick to throw his name forward to sit on the working group, noting he’d been talking about the issue for several years. Coun. Ralph Cipolla quickly followed suit.

Mayor Steve Clarke suggested the volunteering was “a little premature” because the group hadn’t been formed yet by council, but he said the councillors’ enthusiasm would be noted in the minutes.

There was no timeline set as to when council committee would see the report. There are four scheduled meetings of council committee remaining in 2017.

