Secret Path event in Orillia next week

A story from one of the darkest corners of Canadian history will be explored in Orillia next week.

Tending the Sacred presents The Secret Path — An Evening with Mike Downie, Wednesday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. The event begins at 7 p.m., with a reception at 6:15 p.m. for area students. A reception for the remainder of the participants will take place following the presentation.

Tending the Sacred is an inter-church initiative designed to become an integral part of the community and to provide a variety of programs and workshops to serve people who are faith based and also those who are not attached to a faith community but are perhaps searching. One of its founders is Rev. Karen Horst from St. Andrew’s. For years, she’s been at the forefront of reconciliation initiatives with the Presbyterian church.

“I plugged into all the Truth and Reconciliation Commission work that was happening, including the culminating event. It was just a powerful, wrenching event,” Horst said. “I became very aware of how uninformed a lot of people were about this.”

The Secret Path tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, an Anishinaabe boy from Ogoki Post on the Marten Falls First Nation. He had been sent to Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in Kenora at the age; some three years later, he and a group of students ran away from the school. Wenjack kept going, attempting to follow a CN rail line near Kenora, where the school was located, to Ogoki Post, some 600 km away.

Wenjack died Oct. 23, 1966, and his story was told in Maclean’s following an inquest into his death. It was that article that Mike Downie shared with his brother, Gord, lead singer of The Tragically Hip, in 2013 that started the Secret Path project.

The article inspired Gord Downie to write a series of poems, later set to the music that would make-up his fourth solo record. Those songs were also turned into a graphic novel by Jeff Lemire and animated special, broadcast last fall on the CBC. That movie will be part of Mike Downie’s presentation at the church Wednesday.

Horst’s first exposure to residential schools was when she was studying the history of Indigenous people, specifically focusing on those in Canada, long before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was struck. She soon discovered a practice of stripping people of their identity that she called “fundamentally wrong.”

Her church was not innocent when it came to residential schools. In fact, Cecilia Jeffrey, the place Wenjack ran away from, was run by Presbyterians. That isn’t lost on Horst.

“We just felt this would be a great chance to educate the community,” she said. “We actually talked about ... appropriateness of venue. The Presbyterian Church in Canada, along with the great majority of other denominations that participated in managing residential schools on behalf of the government, have done formal apologies and have now actually paid money in terms of reconciliation for law suits that came in.

“I think there’s just that real sense that the church needs to be seen in key leadership, in terms of terrible mistakes were made,” she continued. “Now, it’s important to be loving and caring and patient and understanding as we find ways to go forward, having understood the past and repented of it.”

Admission to the evening is $15 for adults, $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Manticore Books, or at the church before the presentation.

