Ready to kick open the doors
Two things are happening Sept. 30, and now would be a good time to order that split personality. Two? Try dozens split among two umbrellas.
In town, it's Culture Days and Doors Open. That's not the two events, since the city's culture department rolled both into one.
On the Doors Open side, I think the most interesting one will be at Mariposa Arts Theatre's Phil Hull Rehearsal Hall on Brammer Drive. This is an impressive facility.
St. Paul's Centre has a bunch of stuff going on all day, including launching a book about the history of the church, and you'll want to make time at 4:30 p.m. for a concert by Michael Jones. I know of only one other person who has sold a million albums who lives here, so don't miss it.
Another interesting one might be a tour of the new Sundial Lakeview Retirement building. If you are new, it's where the Sundial Inn used to be on Laclie Street, just before where your only option is to go to Washago.
In the morning, the Orillia Farmers' Market will host four music groups, and you can see just how hard it is for a conductor to get the attention of the percussionists by conducting one of the groups. I know -- there are no percussionists in the Cellar Singers, but that just makes it so much harder.
Theirs is a lot more happening and you can start planning now by going to orillia.ca and seeing the itinerary. The website has just been redesigned, and while there are several (not so intuitive) ways to get to the info, the easiest is to hover over the word "visiting" and click on "festivals and events."
Across the lake in Rama, the community and the Huronia Cultural Campus are hosting Giiwenh at the MASK.
This day-long affair (10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.) is not just about meeting First Nations authors (David Bouchard, Cherie Dimaline, Joseph Boyden, Lee Maracle, David Wolfman, Tracey Lindberg, Chad Solomon, Marlene Finn, Liz Howard, Mark Douglas, Thomas Harrigan and Irene Snache) and listening to them speak; there's food involved. Lots of food.
In keeping with the Doors Open/Culture Days and Rama tradition, this is free to attend, but you need to get a ticket at https://t.co/BprRskECY9.
All about the open mic
Two Lakehead University students, Theresa VandeBurgt and Christina Petsinis, turned an assignment into a short documenting the open-mic night held every Tuesday at The Brownstone, showing it publicly for the first time this week.
Second Saturdays (i.e. Tuesday open mic feels like Saturday night for regulars) has a number of technical issues, but in a way those tend to give the viewer a better feel of what happens every week. I stayed for most of the night and saw several people take the stage to sing or rap; some were good, some were still learning, and one (Caleb Kearey-Moreland) was outstanding -- and that's how I felt about parts of the video as it played out.
The Orillia Youth Centre regularly also has an open mic, as does McCabe's on Friday nights. These are learning grounds and good places to try out new songs. It takes guts to go on a stage whether you know you are good, learning or oblivious to your talent level, so audiences are supportive.
I wondered how it took so long for me to discover someone like Kearey-Moreland, then remembered I'm normally not in town on a Tuesday evening. I'm glad I got a chance to hear him. He also does Barrie's Foxx Lounge open mic on Wednesdays. They've been running a contest and Kearey-Moreland is in the final round Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. If he wins, he'll get some recording time, which he deserves. So, if you aren't doing anything that night, go and cheer him on.
This Friday, the Drunk Poets' Society returns to The Brownstone. This 8 p.m. open mic can be a lot of fun.
Great job
Last Saturday's Greater Than Gatsby event at the Leacock Museum was successful. They sold out the 80 seats planned and the Betties were hitting the right notes for the costumed crowd. Most people were on the dance floor much of the time, and they covered Dancing Queen convincingly, and I really don't like ABBA.
This is the first time the museum has tried a lawn party under a tent and I think next year we'll see a few more themed parties like this. On Nov. 18, the museum is trying an indoor version called Feast of Thrones. Yes, costumes are encouraged and there will be some different participatory components. Tickets for that are $45 at 705-329-1908.
Barn party
The Orillia Youth Centre will receive 100% of the Roots North Music Festival Revisited concert at Burl's Creek Event Grounds Saturday night. The headliner is Tuns (Mike O'Neill of The Inbreds, Chris Murphy of Sloan and Matt Murphy of The Super Friendz), with Aurora Blue and Skye Wallace. There's also a silent auction. And the concert is in the barn, so there's food, too.
Tickets are $35 at AlleyCats Music and Art and thebigevent.ca. The youth centre has arranged a free bus leaving from the parking lot across from Brewery Bay Food Company at 5:30 p.m. and returning there after the show.
Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.
Swartz's shorts
- David Fanstone wrote a play about Andy Fromm. Fromm died in the First World War, before he left Canada. The story is also about Her Majesty's Royal Flying School in Beamsville. It's also a musical. The New Sunshine Festival opens it Sept. 26 at the Orillia Community Church. Get tickets at thelittleboxoffice.com/newsunshinefestival.
- St. James' Anglican Church has its annual September Showcase Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but spend your cash at the bar and the silent auction. A good number of the folks at St. James' are the backbone of many performing groups in town.
- I understand Bleeker will finally be playing in town at the Ontario Winter Games in March. The guys from Orillia have been in and out of town all year playing festivals on various continents. Soon they will be off to Los Angeles and New York City to plan and write their next album.
- Bayshore Artists have their ninth annual Creative Arts Show Sept. 29 and 30 in the Hayloft at Bayshore Village.
- The Carmichael Canadian Landscape Show is up at the Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) this weekend. The opening reception is Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. This Sunday, OMAH begins its partnership with Storytelling Orillia. The 2 p.m. session features a story by Ted Duncan and a workshop for people interested in learning how to write and tell stories. This Saturday, Art and Home Studio on Peter Street opens a new show at 1 p.m. Lee Contemporary Art has excellent stuff by Michael Wilson up, as does Suite 204 next door with Catherine Cadieux's work. Peter Street Fine Arts is featuring works by Kristine Drummond.
- Liona Boyd, Ted Barris and Steve Burrows are at the Leacock Museum Oct. 14 for Lit on Tour.
- The Mariposa Folk Foundation's Young Singer/Songwriter Workshop starts Sept. 25 with Danny Michel, and Serena Ryder does one Oct. 2. You must register at 705-326-3655.
- Coming up: Ian Chaplin is at the Orillia Farmers' Market Saturday. The Geneva Event Centre has Rellikdog, A New High, and Burdizzo Sept 30. Mariposa Arts Theatre's movie night has The Glass Castle at Galaxy Cinemas in Orillia Oct. 4; get tickets at the door (4 and 7 p.m. shows). The third annual Man Cave Tour is Sept. 30; no driving required; tickets and info at mancavetour.ca. The Coldwater Fall Fair is Sept. 22 to 24.