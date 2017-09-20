Ready to kick open the doors

Two things are happening Sept. 30, and now would be a good time to order that split personality. Two? Try dozens split among two umbrellas.

In town, it's Culture Days and Doors Open. That's not the two events, since the city's culture department rolled both into one.

On the Doors Open side, I think the most interesting one will be at Mariposa Arts Theatre's Phil Hull Rehearsal Hall on Brammer Drive. This is an impressive facility.

St. Paul's Centre has a bunch of stuff going on all day, including launching a book about the history of the church, and you'll want to make time at 4:30 p.m. for a concert by Michael Jones. I know of only one other person who has sold a million albums who lives here, so don't miss it.

Another interesting one might be a tour of the new Sundial Lakeview Retirement building. If you are new, it's where the Sundial Inn used to be on Laclie Street, just before where your only option is to go to Washago.

In the morning, the Orillia Farmers' Market will host four music groups, and you can see just how hard it is for a conductor to get the attention of the percussionists by conducting one of the groups. I know -- there are no percussionists in the Cellar Singers, but that just makes it so much harder.

Theirs is a lot more happening and you can start planning now by going to orillia.ca and seeing the itinerary. The website has just been redesigned, and while there are several (not so intuitive) ways to get to the info, the easiest is to hover over the word "visiting" and click on "festivals and events."

Across the lake in Rama, the community and the Huronia Cultural Campus are hosting Giiwenh at the MASK.

This day-long affair (10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.) is not just about meeting First Nations authors (David Bouchard, Cherie Dimaline, Joseph Boyden, Lee Maracle, David Wolfman, Tracey Lindberg, Chad Solomon, Marlene Finn, Liz Howard, Mark Douglas, Thomas Harrigan and Irene Snache) and listening to them speak; there's food involved. Lots of food.

In keeping with the Doors Open/Culture Days and Rama tradition, this is free to attend, but you need to get a ticket at https://t.co/BprRskECY9.

All about the open mic

Two Lakehead University students, Theresa VandeBurgt and Christina Petsinis, turned an assignment into a short documenting the open-mic night held every Tuesday at The Brownstone, showing it publicly for the first time this week.

Second Saturdays (i.e. Tuesday open mic feels like Saturday night for regulars) has a number of technical issues, but in a way those tend to give the viewer a better feel of what happens every week. I stayed for most of the night and saw several people take the stage to sing or rap; some were good, some were still learning, and one (Caleb Kearey-Moreland) was outstanding -- and that's how I felt about parts of the video as it played out.

The Orillia Youth Centre regularly also has an open mic, as does McCabe's on Friday nights. These are learning grounds and good places to try out new songs. It takes guts to go on a stage whether you know you are good, learning or oblivious to your talent level, so audiences are supportive.

I wondered how it took so long for me to discover someone like Kearey-Moreland, then remembered I'm normally not in town on a Tuesday evening. I'm glad I got a chance to hear him. He also does Barrie's Foxx Lounge open mic on Wednesdays. They've been running a contest and Kearey-Moreland is in the final round Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. If he wins, he'll get some recording time, which he deserves. So, if you aren't doing anything that night, go and cheer him on.

This Friday, the Drunk Poets' Society returns to The Brownstone. This 8 p.m. open mic can be a lot of fun.

Great job

Last Saturday's Greater Than Gatsby event at the Leacock Museum was successful. They sold out the 80 seats planned and the Betties were hitting the right notes for the costumed crowd. Most people were on the dance floor much of the time, and they covered Dancing Queen convincingly, and I really don't like ABBA.

This is the first time the museum has tried a lawn party under a tent and I think next year we'll see a few more themed parties like this. On Nov. 18, the museum is trying an indoor version called Feast of Thrones. Yes, costumes are encouraged and there will be some different participatory components. Tickets for that are $45 at 705-329-1908.

Barn party

The Orillia Youth Centre will receive 100% of the Roots North Music Festival Revisited concert at Burl's Creek Event Grounds Saturday night. The headliner is Tuns (Mike O'Neill of The Inbreds, Chris Murphy of Sloan and Matt Murphy of The Super Friendz), with Aurora Blue and Skye Wallace. There's also a silent auction. And the concert is in the barn, so there's food, too.

Tickets are $35 at AlleyCats Music and Art and thebigevent.ca. The youth centre has arranged a free bus leaving from the parking lot across from Brewery Bay Food Company at 5:30 p.m. and returning there after the show.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's shorts