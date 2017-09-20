When Tyler Davidson was about 10 years old, his father bought him a motorbike. The youngster fell in love. He built makeshift wooden ramps in his backyard and learned to jump with style. Only the falling veil of darkness could get him to come inside.

From those wondrous days blossomed a love for speed, a deep desire to pull off amazing tricks and a passion for adventure that has charted his life's course. And today, Davidson, 26, is at the top of his game, performing high-risk stunts all over the world as he chases his dream.

"I always wanted to get to this level and didn't know how long it would take, or if I would, but I'm exactly where I want to be," Davidson said with a smile. "It feels pretty good."

These days, Davidson performs freestyle motocross routines to crowds massive and minor all over the globe. He has performed in sold-out, 60,000-seat stadiums in Singapore and China and to smaller but just-as-rapt audiences all over North America.

"I get paid to go and jump my motorbike in front of a crowd and make a show of it. That's how I make my living," said the Twin Lakes Secondary School graduate. "We do shows at NASCAR events, Monster Jams, fall fairs "¦ It's a pretty amazing job."

It hasn't been a quick and easy ascent to the top. During high school, he loved to jump snowmobiles but decided to sell his snow machines in favour of a motorbike. In 2008, his friend built a metal ramp at his property in Beaverton -- a venue that became a second home for Davidson, who loved to test his mettle and push the limits while attempting tricks. He pored over videos of more accomplished riders to study their technique and style.

After high school, he began to take it more seriously and, about four years ago, he travelled stateside to hone his craft. He became friends with a fellow rider who created a massive foam pit in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where young riders could attempt acrobatic, high-risk tricks without fear of getting hurt.

"As soon as I got there, I just jumped into the pit (on the motorbike) to see what it was like," Davidson said of the 40-by-40-foot, 12-foot-deep pit lined with mattresses and topped with compressed foam. "It took me a full week of practising all day to figure out how to properly do flips "¦ and then I was ready to go."

And he's been going ever since. He's worked tirelessly on perfecting his tricks, evolving in recent years to a routine that is almost entirely comprised of upside-down stunts that defy gravity and logic.

"At first, I learned the easy, essential tricks and, over time, I started trying more technical things, letting go of the bike and harder tricks," he explained.

At that time, it felt like flirting with the devil. "It was scary "¦ I'd get this burning sensation," he said, placing his hand over his heart. "But now, eight years later, it's just fun. I think the fear kept me thinking clearly; it kept me safe. I always knew I wanted to ride for a long time, so I've always tried to be safe."

Despite that, he has suffered a laundry list of injuries -- broken bones, strained ligaments, stressed joints, damaged ankles and more bumps and bruises than most. It is, in part, why his mom was so opposed to his pursuit -- at first.

"My mom thought it was ridiculous and would get mad at me when she saw videos of my tricks," he said. "She would tell me I should go to college or become a doctor "¦ but now she's a big fan."

That's good, because Davidson does not plan on slowing down and he has his sights on a new frontier: Europe.

"I want to do it as long as I can," said Davidson, who does all of his own mechanical work on his $8,000 Yamaha YZ 250, on which he has spent an additional $4,000 to $5,000, transforming it into his ideal trick bike. "I also want to keep improving."

That might not be easy. Davidson estimates he is one of a handful of people in all the world who can pull off the electrifying upside-down tricks he's become known for. "Only a select few -- maybe a little more that 20 people in the world -- are doing what I'm doing," he said. "It feels good, but there is always room for improvement."

Throughout his long, up-and-down journey, Davidson has stayed true to his roots; he remains humble and hard working and dedicated to his first love. There have been times, driving, alone, in his aging, white van, criss-crossing the southern United States, often sleeping in the truck, when many would have opted to throw in the towel. Not Davidson.

"If it was easy, everyone would do it," he said. "There have been lots of times when I've been hurt, in debt, not able to work because I'm injured "¦ I've paid my dues. Now, I'm at the point where I have some money, I'm more in control and it just feels great to be reaching the top levels. When I was younger, I got picked on a lot. Now, I let my riding do my talking for me. I'm living proof that it's possible to go through hard times and succeed."

