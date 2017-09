Justin Trudeau supports legalized marijuana. Patrick Brown does not believe in in living-wage jobs and a fair minimum wage. Kathleen Wynne's main concern is putting wine in corner stores. Andrea Horvath promotes women's rights, not equal rights. Is it any wonder Canada is regressing as a nation with regard to helping a growing number of Canadians climb out of poverty? We need leaders with priorities in order. None of the above come close.

Rick Lockman

Orillia