Reflecting on 45 years in the gym business

After more than 45 years in the fitness industry, Lawrence Pugh is taking the heavy lifting online.

Pugh is closing the Mariposa Iron Company gym at the end of September, shifting his focus exclusively to his online training business. Kim Salmon and her sons Darren and Cole will step into the gym's physical space on Laclie Street and open The Weight Room Oct. 1.

The Mariposa Iron Company was first opened on Wynadotte Street, moving two more times before taking over the vast basement space of the Laclie Street Plaza. What started as a 500 square foot gym evolved into the 7,000 square foot space the Salmon are taking over.

Over the years, Pugh has seen the gym industry come full circle.

"It was health; that was the way it was. People wanted to be healthier and be able to carry on in their older life. Function, enjoy their grandchildren and just have a quality of life," Pugh said. "Then body building started picking up. Then you get into the people who want to be more than the average. That went through a stage where that went too far. Now we're getting back to where I originally started from, where people are looking at trimming down, staying healthy."

What's always made Pugh different is the way he treated the members who came down the stairs to his club. He knows the curiosity of the weights will draw people to a gym, but that the average person wouldn't know how to use them properly. As well, many feel they have to lose weight before even stepping through the door.

"No, no, no; you're looking at it all backwards," he said. "You join a gym, you start to work, then that will give you the motivation to trim down, get bigger, whatever you want to do. But the weakness is 'what do I do?'"

The answer to that question for many is to hire a personal trainer. Pugh found a different niche. He developed a system where every person who worked out at the gym could have a routine that made a personal trainer obsolete.

It's the basis of his online business as well.

"People would move away, but want to keep the training going," Pugh said. "We started building a business (online). Now, I'm training across Canada and the States. I have three people in Europe, one in China."

As Pugh enters a different phase of his life, where he can still work, but at his leisure and comfort, from anywhere in the world, the Salmons are keen to enter a different phase themselves.

Kim Salmon had started training at the gym years ago before becoming a competitive bodybuilder. Recently, she received several text messages from friends alerting her to Pugh's pending retirement from running the gym, and encouraging her to take it over.

The changes to the gym will be minimal, she said.

"The hours are going to change; we're going to add a little bit," she said. "Being that there's more of us, we'll be able to do more. Maybe add some more cardio; Darren and Cole are going to open up a supplement company in here. I'll do similar workouts as Lawrence does."

For more on Pugh and his programs, visit mariposairon.com.

