Fundraiser for furry friends this weekend

Carol Beard hopes area residents and, of course, their best friends are ready to put their best foot and paw forward.

On Sunday, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hosts a major fundraiser with Friends for Life walks slated at numerous communities throughout the province, including Orillia, Midland, Collingwood and Barrie.

"This is one of our main events of the year," said Beard, who manages the OSPCA Orillia Animal Centre. "Our (local) goal is $17,000."

Presented by Pedigree, Beard said funds raised from the event serve an important role in helping local shelters manage their veterinarian bills for the animals they take in and care for.

"Last year, we spent $87,000 for vet costs," she said, noting that since spaying a female dog or cat costs more than neutering a male pet, adoption fees for female animals that also include vaccinations and micro-chipping don't cover the shelter's costs per animal.

This year's walk will be held at Scout Valley (off Line 15 North) with registration taking place at Regan House starting at 9 a.m. and the walk beginning an hour later.

Beard said Sunday's event will feature a number of fun activities, including a scavenger hunt along the trail as well as coffee and treats provided to participants by Tim Hortons and pizza after the walk from Domino's.

"It's going to be fun," Beard said. "We have three different lengths of walks."

To register or for more information, visit friendsforlifewalk.ca.

