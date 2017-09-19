Fowl play expected at the Coldwater Fall Fair

Coldwater might need to expand its geographic boundaries this weekend.

That's because Coldwater Fall Fair organizers expect this weekend's event to surpass last year's offering when nearly 13,500 passed through the gates over the course of three days.

"We expect it to go up," said Margaret Stoikoff, operations secretary for the Coldwater and District Agricultural Society.

Stoikoff said the local fair that's now entering its 124th year has benefited greatly over the years thanks to positive word-of-mouth advertising from past attendees and staying true to its agricultural roots.

"I think they like going to the fair because it's still a country fair. As well, people up here are friendly and they'll talk to anybody."

The midway is expected to open Thursday afternoon with exhibitors setting up earlier in the day.

"We have new people who have come on to do the midway because the previous operators had retired," Stoikoff said, noting there are special fare prices available for those interesting in getting a midway pass rather than paying for individual rides.

But the fair really kicks off Friday with a parade and opening ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. with a demolition derby slated for the evening.

And with a theme this year centering around the chicken (no mention of the egg), it only seems fitting that Saturday begins with a poultry show and display as well as a rooster competition set for 9:30 a.m.

One of the fair's most popular events, the Georgian Bay horse pull gets underway at noon; an hour before live entertainment starts with Country Memories and Don Cameron (Mojo Music) performing in the arena and pavilion, respectively.

Saturday also features a new offering with attendees able to bring their antiques along to have them appraised by Wayne Townsend, starting at 1 p.m. in the village arena.

"Appraisals cost $10 for three items," Stoikoff said, noting that antique and stock tractor and stock truck pulls begin at 5 p.m.

And while the fair gives an opportunity for area residents to show off their livestock, produce and skills, there also plenty of events specifically geared towards the younger set, including the junior dog show, spelling bee, farm Olympics, mud race and tractor pull.

Sunday is family day at the fair and there's a special family admission charge of $15 for a family of four. There are also reduced rates for seniors, youth aged 14 to 17 and children between the ages of five and 13.

Sunday also features a full slate of activities, including live music beginning at 1 p.m. with Gerry Chaput and The Rugby Boys.

And with so much going on throughout the weekend, Stoikoff said it's best to check out the fair's website for a full list of events and activities as well as admission rates since they vary each day.

For more information, visit coldwaterfallfair.com.

