Orillia's fire chief hopes the city soon has a new collective agreement with its unionized firefighters.

Ralph Dominelli said written submissions were recently provided to an arbitrator, who oversaw a hearing last July to try to broker a solution between the city and the local firefighters' association.

"It is hoped to have an arbitrator's award in the very near future," Dominelli said. "As soon as a decision is provided by the arbitrator, the award will be implemented immediately and a new collective agreement printed as soon as possible."

The city and firefighters have been without a collective agreement since December 31, 2012. As per the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, firefighters cannot strike and their employers cannot lock them out.

While Dominelli didn't say what issues might have created the stumbling block in terms of negotiations, he noted collective bargaining between the two parties has occurred in the past with "the issues that remain unresolved are then put to an arbitrator for a decision."

As well, Dominelli addressed how staffing is structured at the city's two fire stations.

"The corporation is made up of multiple facilities and they are staffed appropriately," he said, pointing out the captain at Station One is responsible for all members that are on duty at both stations.

"Each shift has an acting captain assigned to Station Two. This person has successfully completed the promotional process."

Dominelli said that while the Station Two individual might be in charge if their crew were to arrive first on a scene, "if it was a major event, fire, etc., the crew from Station One would also be dispatched and the (Station One) captain would take command."

