Always be prepared
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Linda Corry and Ari Leponiemi enjoyed a walk along Orillia's trail system Tuesday afternoon and were prepared for whatever Mother Nature threw at them with both carrying an umbrella and sunglasses.
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES
Linda Corry and Ari Leponiemi enjoyed a walk along Orillia's trail system Tuesday afternoon and were prepared for whatever Mother Nature threw at them with both carrying an umbrella and sunglasses.