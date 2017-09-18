Young at heart

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES The sixth annual Bayne/Jenkins Croquet Tournament took place Saturday, and it might have been the nicest day in the half-decade history of the fundraiser. Dozens of people got together at Couchiching Beach Park to play croquet and raise money for the Orillia Museum of Art and History. All skill levels and ages were invited to take part, and Noah Burtch, left, and Lucille Ellins were just two who took advantage. Playing as part of the same group, they also had the biggest age gap between any two players: Noah is just 11, while Ellins, who had never played croquet before Saturday, turns 99 next month.