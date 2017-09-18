A lack of depth and a wealth of inexperience proved to be a deadly combination for the Subaru of Orillia Terriers on the weekend as the club was drubbed in its first two games of the 2017-18 Provincial Junior Hockey League season.

Somewhat surprisingly, there were no opening night jitters for the young Terriers on Friday night when they went toe-to-toe with the visiting Schomberg Cougars. After struggling to find the score-sheet in the pre-season, the Terriers' offence looked promising early on as the two teams battled to a 2-2 opening-period draw.

Late in the second, Terriers rookie Ben Schryer scored to cut the Cougars' lead to 5-4, but a last-minute Schomberg goal by former Terrier Thomas Faulds proved to be a momentum-changing backbreaker. In the third, two costly 10-minute misconducts assessed to Terriers Jake Beard and Luke Charlebois left the squad shorthanded and while the Terriers ran out gas, the visitors put their foot on the accelerator, scoring three times to secure the 9-4 triumph.

Despite the score, this was a game that was within the Terriers' grasp until the third period. And that was due to the play of the rookies; all four Orillia goals were scored by first-year players as Tyler Thomas, Schryer, Wil Skaloski and Tyler Rowe netted goals in their debuts. And first-year goaltender Morgan Penwell kept his team in the game with some timely saves; he had little chance on most of the goals as Schomberg out-shot the home side 40-24.

The Terriers had two key faces missing from their home opener - both as a result of suspensions. Veteran defenceman Konnor Blimke and head coach Keith Penna each were serving one-game suspensions levied against them in the team's final pre-season contest.

Both returned Saturday night when the Terriers faced off against the defending league-champion Alliston Hornets. Once again, the youthful Terriers battled hard but could not meet the talent level nor the depth of the Hornets, who scored six third-period goals en route to earning an 11-1 decision.

Kurtis Stacey made his debut between the pipes for the Terriers, stopping 31 shots in the defeat; the home side was outshot 41-36. Ben Garrett was the lone Terrier to beat Alliston goalie Andrew North, the Orillia native who was recently dealt to the Hornets by the Terriers.

While the weekend results were disappointing, the Terriers played with heart, the goaltending was solid and the young players proved they can play at the Jr. C level. The biggest factor hampering the Terriers is not their inexperience but their lack of familiarity with one another; the team had just one practice between the pre-season and regular season.

On top of that, several players were added at the last minute, so it should come as no surprise that team chemistry is a work in progress. With some practice time and an opportunity to play together and learn each other's tendencies, there is lots to be optimistic about for the team.

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism is the last-minute signing of Orillia native Jake Beard. The rugged, talented forward, who grew up playing minor hockey in Orillia and played for the Jr. C Terriers before playing two years for the Jr. B Cambridge Winterhawks, is a welcome addition who brings veteran leadership, skill and toughness to lineup that needs it.

The Terriers will play their third straight home game to start the season Wednesday night when they welcome the Stayner Siskins to Rotary Place for an 8 p.m. contest. Stayner is a perfect 3-0 on the young season and has outscored the opposition 18-5 in a trio of dominant victories.

TERRIER TALES: While Konnor Blimke missed the home opener, his younger brother, Kurtis, made his Terriers' debut. Veteran blueliner Mat Vince, playing is his third season with the Terriers, has been named the team's captain. Schryer, 16, struggled in the face-off circle, but otherwise looked right at home centering a line with Beard and Charlebois.

