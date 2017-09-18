The TD Summer Reading Club kicked off on July 4 with 750 kids and teens registered; a 57% increase from last summer at the Orillia Public Library.

Kids and teens reported more than 1,200 times about their reading to staff. Every leaf on the 'tree' growing in the library window signals a book report from a club member.

Library staff matched books with interests and helped open new worlds, explore new authors, and develop new ties with hundreds of new friends through book interviews.

The weekly programs ran from Monday to Thursday with a Family Art drop-in program running every evening. Daytime programs invited members to create dynamic art, science and building activities. Crowd favourites included making homemade slime, tye-dyed socks, competing in outdoor bubble races and building 100 cup towers. For the second year running, paleo-artist Alex Nelson visited for a Pieces of Prehistory show with Club Rex.

This year, a record number of teens participated in the TD Summer Reading Club. It was the library's goal to engage teens on their terms, so readers flooded Snapchat and email with their reports.

Reading wasn't all teens were up to at the library this summer as 18 new teen volunteers were welcomed to the library's team. Teen volunteers support library staff in summer programs and help shelve the thousands of books that circulate through the children and youth departments. This summer, teens volunteered a total of 513 hours.

Weekly prizes were available as a reward for working toward summer reading goals. The library is grateful for the support of Orillia Lake Country Rotary and The Orillia Lions Club, which allowed them to purchase a variety of reading incentives for children of all ages. They would also like to thank Brewery Bay and Rustica Pizza Vino for donating prizes to the Teen Summer Reading Club and Domino's Pizza who helped close out the summer by donating pizza for the end-of-summer reading party. Hewitt's Fun Farm, Barrie Colts, Elmvale Jungle Zoo, Ripley's Aquarium, Scales Nature Park, the Ontario Science Center and the Toronto Maple Leafs also contributed as sponsors.

Now that summer's over, the library is gearing up for fall programs. Storytime registration is open but spaces are limited. In response to the Lego creations made by kids this summer, the library is introducing a new drop-in Lego program on Tuesday evenings from 5-7 p.m. The Family Art program will resume on Wednesday evenings from 5-7 p.m. Themed drop-in Family Storytimes take place Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Fall programs begin this week. Please call the children's department at 705-325-2338, email us at cys@orilliapubliclibrary.ca or visit www.orilliapubliclibrary.ca for more information.