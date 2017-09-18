Swimming with sharks

Every now and then a weird item shows up in the morning news.

Usually it is about someone from the Ozark Mountains who was spirited away by aliens and re-appeared a year later with a foot-long probe sticking out of his bum.

I must admit I am curious just how one of those items turned out. You probably won't remember, but way back in 1997 a lady was suing the City of Sydney for a half million dollars or billabongs - whatever the Aussies call their primitive form of currency. It seems this poor woman was standing in front of the shark tank at Sea World when the glass wall suddenly exploded. Several thousand gallons of water swept over her along with a number of God's toothier creatures that were soon flopping and slithering all around her. Apparently our waltzing and waterlogged Matilda failed to see the fun in her unplanned addition to the afternoon's shark menu and has been under the care of a psychiatrist ever since.

Now I can see how this could be fairly upsetting for someone who lacks a sense of adventure. This, from a man who once saw a snapping turtle and had to be put under sedation until the lake was drained and Tommy the Turtle shipped to the Big Curve Acres Game Farm.

In fairness, I'm sure her sudden bath was a bit traumatic. It's bad enough to be swept across the floor, down a flight of stairs and out to sea, but to have man-eating sharks invade your underpants must be a bit unnerving. Plus we have no idea what else was in that tank. There could have been moray eels, ptarmigans, or even the dreaded Lake Simcoe sunfish lurking in there.

I must admit I am not fond of swimming in the great outdoors. There is something disconcerting about dog paddling in water when the possibility exists that something else is in there too -- especially if that something else wants to eat you.

I remember as a child seeing a water snake. It frightened me so badly they had to drain the pond, not because of what was in there originally, but what seeped from my shorts during the encounter. Later it turned out to be a stick and a small one at that. But I wasn't going to tread water while my friends flipped through a copy of Bone-Crushing Reptiles of Ontario and other Monsters of the Deep to see what was sizing me up for dinner.

I suppose a half-million billabong settlement will help ease the lady's pain. If nothing else it will make a fair dent in her medical expenses. Her psychiatric bills must be enormous. And no doubt the poor dear could use a few extra shekels to cover the replacement cost of her underpants. She likely had to throw them out. I mean she couldn't just rinse them out and put them back on, could she? Unfortunately, things will soon get worse for the poor lady. Once the Australians figure out why the water in the toilet flushes the wrong way, it won't be long before they get electricity and someday in the distant future, movies. Can you imagine what will run through this woman's mind every time Sydney TV shows Jaws? They will have to put her away. I only saw the movie once and I can't walk by the Bounty Fish and Chip Store without pulling a paper bag over my head. What a paper bag is supposed to do to ward off a shark attack is a little fuzzy at the moment, but it can't do any harm.

I doubt this woman will ever visit Sea World again. If she does, she will probably be sealed in a solid steel shark cage, although I don't recommend it. The shark in Jaws took a big chomp out of Robert Shaw's cage, narrowly missing the fleshier parts of Richard Dreyfuss. The Australian lady might be better off waiting on the parking lot while the tour guide describes everything through the front door.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.