Region-wide raffle for Habitat for Humanity

To celebrate the nation's 150th anniversary, Habitat for Humanity wanted to make sure a few lucky winners had a chance to enjoy Canada.

Community partners have donated five amazing prize packages as part of Habitat's first ever region-wide raffle. Prizes feature plane tickets from WestJet, a $500 ViaRail travel voucher, hotel stays in Orillia, Toronto, Vancouver, Huntsville, dining vouchers and more.

"Our sponsors donated some amazing prizes for our first region-wide raffle, and we're excited to provide a unique experience for five lucky winners," said Britta Gerwin, Habitat's director of development and communications. "We only printed 1,400 tickets, so the odds of winning one of these vacation packages is very good."

Raffle tickets are being sold for $20 across the region. Tickets can be purchased at Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Midland and Orillia. Tickets can also be purchased at local retailers who have partnered with Habitat. Visithabitatgatewaynorth.com for a list of locations where tickets are currently being sold.

"All proceeds from the raffle will help build affordable homes for local hardworking families," said Gerwin.

Tickets will be drawn on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., in Parry Sound. The five raffle winners will be notified shortly after.

If you would like more information, want to purchase tickets, or become a ticket retailer please contact Gerwin at 705-646-0106 ext. 205 or email bgerwin@habitatgatewaynorth.com.