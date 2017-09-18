Prepare for more road resurfacing

If you weren't affected by the repaving of Highway 12 in the south end of the city, there'll be lots of repaving happening in other parts of the city over the next two weeks that could possibly inconvenience you.

Seven different roads in the City of Orillia will be resurfaced between now and Oct. 2.

They include the entirety of Couchiching Point Road and Progress Drive, as well as Cedar Island Road from Elgin Street to bridge, Forest Avenue North from Atherley Road to Brewery Lane, Bay Street from Borland Street East to North Street East, Oxford Street from Forest Avenue South to Bayview Parkway and James Court from James Street West to end.

"We will endeavour to limit the inconvenience to the public, however some problems may be unavoidable and we ask for your co-operation and assistance in this regard," wrote Doug Johnstone, project official, in the letter to residents and businesses.

The city is also asking residents to avoid parking on street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, during the construction time-frame, in the interest of worker safety and the safety of other residents.