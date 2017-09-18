Orillia athlete feted

Submitted photo Orillia's Desiree Allen, shown cutting a celebratory cake, was honoured during a celebration at Kelsey's. Allen, a long-time local Special Olympics athlete, won a bronze medal at the recent Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Her accomplishment was celebrated by other local Special Olympic athletes, coaches and officials. She was presented certificates by Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton and Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown, who was represented at the affair by former MPP Garfield Dunlop. Allen was one of just four Special Olympics athletes from Ontario who was selected to participate in the Canada Summer Games. Her selection came after she won two golds and three silvers in track events at the Provincial Summer Games in Peel Region.