The opioid epidemic has bled across Canada from British Columbia into Simcoe County.

In 2016, there were 46 opioid-related deaths in Simcoe Muskoka region, with 15 containing Fentanyl compared to eight a year earlier.

Last year, there were 978 opioid deaths in B.C., with almost as many in Ontario, at 865 accidental overdose deaths, according to Health Canada.

“You really can’t say it won’t affect my life,” said Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers. “It’s no longer just chronic drug users. If you get opioids after surgery or after having a baby, you can get addicted to it.”

Rodgers said once a person becomes addicted to an opioid, such as hydromorphone, Oxycodone or codeine, they’ll resort to buying illegal street drugs to maintain their addiction.

However, with the upswell of Fentanyl-laden illicit drugs, people are dying for their addictions.

“This is affecting recreational users, teenagers, not just chronic drug users,” she said.

Since 2003, the number of opioid deaths in Ontario has increased 136%.

Police and public health officials were preparing for the tide to sweep across the nation after it became apparent there were concerns on Canada’s west coast.

But Janice Greco, spokesperson at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said it is just now beginning to evaluate the upswing in overdose deaths and determine how to approach the crisis.

Greco said the health unit began working on a Four Pillar strategy in May that focuses on prevention, treatment, harm-reduction and enforcement.

“When this first came on our radar during the first quarter of this year, we started to work up a plan on how to deal with it,” Greco said.

In the last two weeks, they’ve begun the hiring process of two additional public-health nurses, she added.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care released $222 million to support public health departments’ fight against a new drug epidemic.

The ministry is sending $28 million each year for the next two years to the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integrated Network to support addictions treatment.

There will be $6 million to support Indigenous communities and $3 million for treatment of Simcoe County’s youth, as well as $8 million to hire more harm-reduction workers across the province.

In an attempt to stem the flow of illicit Fentanyl into Canada, the RCMP announced they’ve launched 20 new investigations into illegal importations from China on Monday.

RCMP Sgt. Yves Goupil said once it determined where the supply of illegal opioids was arriving from they took action.

Goupil said Mounties have identified about 70 vendors from China, though at least two domestic sellers with ties to that country are also involved.

Goupil said Mounties have met with Chinese officials twice since November 2016.

“When we were there in April, we basically provided them with a lot of intelligence as to all the seizures we had made,” Goupil said from Ottawa, adding that about 100 seizures of Fentanyl were made by the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Chinese officials could no longer ignore their country’s role in Canada’s growing opioid epidemic, he said.

“We suggested a course of action for China to actually stop and disrupt the influx of shipments of Fentanyl. We want to make sure that China assists us once we identify vendors,” he said.

Goupil said the Mounties, along with the CBSA and Canada Post, have worked together to identify the best way to flag parcels arriving from China at three international mail-sorting centres — Montreal, Mississauga, and Vancouver, which get most of the mail going to destinations across the country.

