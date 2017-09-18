New partnership for Storytelling Orillia

This month begins a new partnership, Side by Each, between Storytelling Orillia and the Orillia Museum of Art and History as they team up to promote the telling and gathering of Orillia stories.

The storytelling group's meetings on the last Sunday of the month are moving to OMAH from Apple Annie's Café, which has hosted the growing group for many years. Guests will be invited to bring a story about life in Orillia and area to tell, and will be asked to contribute the story to Orillia Portraits, the museum's story collection program.

Orillia Portraits is not just about stories of long ago. OMAH is looking for stories from people here for generations or here for six months.

"We root ourselves in history, but history is happening every day," says OMAH Executive Director Ninette Gyorody.

On Sept. 24, OMAH's vice-chair Ted Duncan, a founder of Orillia Portraits, will explain the program and tell a family story.

Then members Bob Graham and Tim Greenwood will team up for a workshop on personal storytelling, for anyone wanting to write or tell their stories.

The public is invited to come and listen, or to help pass stories around the circle. All are welcome, and all ages are welcome, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The last Sunday of each month, a different guest with a different Orillia story will be featured.