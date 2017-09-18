Motor and generator stolen

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are looking for a missing boat motor and generator.

Police say the items were taken sometime between 4 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday. The outboard motor and generator were stolen from a boat while it was parked at a cottage on Arts Lane in Georgian Bay Township.

The motor is described as a black Mercury 9.8 HP, and the generator is a red Honda 1001 L invertor generator, serial number 1060649.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 705-526-3761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).