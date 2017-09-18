Impaired charges

A 20-year-old from Oro-Medonte is facing impaired driving charges following a roll over Friday night.

Police say a 2008 blue Mazda M3 was east bound on Ridge Road near Line 10 at about 7:15 p.m. when it lost control, ran off the road and rolled over. People who witnessed this collision attended to the male driver but he ran from the scene.

The driver was located a short distance from the scene by 0fficers from Barrie OPP and the Central Region Traffic Management Team.

Andrew Hillyard is charged with impaired driving and over 80. He'll answer the charges Oct. 2 in Barrie court.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven.

Also over the weekend, Barrie OPP issues three warn-range suspensions. Two were for three days, while the other was for seven days.

"It is hoped that enforcement action against these motorists will change their driving behaviour and prevent a catastrophe in the future," a news release stated.