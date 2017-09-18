LONDON -

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s cross-country teams opened their season on Saturday at the Fanshawe Invitational in London.

Adam Skinner, a Stratford native, had a solid day, finishing as the top-placing Georgian runner in 22nd overall with a time of 30:18 on the eight-kilometre course.

He was followed by Aurel Fox (Sudbury) in 42nd, Gil Garrido (Bracebridge) in 52nd and Brian Lofaso (Toronto) in 66th as Georgian’s top finishers.

Overall, the men’s team finished in 11th place.

On the women’s side, second-year runner Meghan Evon (Barrie) finished in 28th place with a time of 27:47 in the 6-km race.

Teammates Desiree Allen (Orillia) finished in 41st and Jessica Roach (Orillia) finished in 50th overall to complete the Georgian contingent.

The Grizzlies will continue their season on Sunday when they compete in the Fleming Invitational.