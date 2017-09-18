Change text size for the story

Hamilton Bulldogs winger Zachary Jackson (left), an 18-year-old Barrie native, battles Barrie Colts forward Kyle Heitzner, an Orillia native, for positioning during pre-season Ontario Hockey League action at the Barrie Molson Centre on Saturday night.

The Colts skated to a 6-3 win to close out their pre-season schedule.

Barrie’s Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, with singles going to Kirill Nizhnikov, Jason Willms, Justin Murray and Lucas Chiodo.

Both Jackson and Heitzner were held off the scoresheet.

The regular season opens on Thursday night when the Colts host the Ottawa 67’s at the BMC.