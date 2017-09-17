Townhouse blaze battled by Orillia firefighters

Orillia firefighters were quick to the scene of a structure fire in a townhouse on Mississaga Street West Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Sunday. They arrived to find all the occupants safely outside, save for a dog.

By about 4:20 p.m., a firefighter was seen exiting the building with a feisty pup in his arms. The dog and its owner were soon reunited as emergency crews continued to tend to the scene.

The Orillia Fire Department remained on scene, alongside Simcoe County Paramedics and Orillia OPP Sunday, as they continued to bring the fire under control and extinguish it completely.

