Ramona Fall Fair brings the heat

The 128th edition of the Ramona Fall Fair was held Saturday and few before it benefited from as nice weather as this year's did.

With a daytime high of about 25 degrees, fair goers were more than comfortable as they soaked up both the sun and the agricultural prowess of those in the Ramona, Washago and Ramara area communities.

As well, the Ramona Fall Fair continued to showcase why it is one of the better September afternoons around, but placing a primary focus on area youth for the bulk of its programming.