The first Terry Fox Run took place Sept. 13, 1981, just months after the Canadian icon succumbed to cancer.

Paul Wortley has been at every one since that late summer day, 37 years ago. But this year was different.

“I was diagnosed in December with a rare throat cancer,” he said as the walkers and runners left the starting line in Terry Fox Circle at Couchiching Beach Park. “In January, February and March, I was at Princess Margaret (Hospital) having my radiation and chemotherapy.... We just found out about a month ago that I'm cancer free.”

For the past 14 years, Wortley has been taking part in the Orillia Terry Fox Run, one of the thousands of people who have helped to raise more than $645,000 in the past three decades since the Terry Fox Foundation became its own independent trust.

Wortley didn't see Terry Fox when he was on the Marathon of Hope, but was inspired by him nonetheless. There wasn't a history of cancer in his family, but Wortley said he was “taken by the young man” and his story.

Now, Wortley finds himself as a member of a growing demographic: those who have given selflessly to the Terry Fox Foundation by participating in or donating to the Terry Fox Run and now have utilized the advancements in cancer treatment that wouldn't have been possible without the money raised.

“Maybe sometimes the world comes to a circle,” he said. “It helps everybody else and it eventually helps you.”

Getting ready for this year's @TerryFoxCanada run in Orillia. Seeing many @SCDSB_Schools students & staff here for this great cause! pic.twitter.com/dHaahjF9hI — Daryl Halliday (@DH_scdsb) September 17, 2017

Gini Stringer is another Orillian battling cancer who sees first-hand how important raising money through the Terry Fox Foundation is.

Stringer is participating in a trial at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie as she fights her third and - as she readily admits - likely final battle with cancer.

“(It's) a clinical trial funded by the Terry Fox Foundation,” she explained. “My husband is also a cancer survivor and we have never missed a Terry Fox Run. It's so cool to see it coming back home... to be a recipient of this research.”

Stringer was one of approximately 40 cancer survivors who were part of Terry's Team at the 2017 Terry Fox Run in Orillia.

The drugs she's taking in this trial would cost her family more than $6,000 each month if not for the Terry Fox Foundation. That is a lot of money for anyone, especially considering the drugs are not going to destroy her cancer.

The cancer, Stringer said, is eventually going to evolve, get smarter and the drugs won't be as effective. But until then, they're giving her the best possible life as she stares down her diagnosis.

“Although the drug won't cure me, it's giving me a great lifestyle right now,” Stringer said. “I have seven grandchildren; my husband and I have four children. I work every day... I still volunteer on different committees. I live my life really well.”

37 yrs making an impact!Hundreds take part in @OrilliaTerryFox run to help solve the cancer puzzle/dilemma! Just ask Gini...@cityoforillia pic.twitter.com/HfdyDe0WfG — Steve Clarke (@Clarke4Orillia) September 17, 2017

The total amount raised at Sunday's Terry Fox Run was not immediately available. For every dollar raised during the run, 82 cents goes directly to cancer research.

The Terry Fox Run was held in several communities throughout Simcoe County, including Midland, Oro-Medonte's Sugarbush community and the City of Barrie.

