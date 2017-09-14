Terry Fox Run brings hope to many

An annual fundraising event celebrating a Canadian icon known for abundant passion and perseverance takes centre stage in municipalities across the country this weekend.

Orillia is no exception with the city's Terry Fox Run taking place Sunday in Couchiching Beach Park.

Run organizer Alison Stoneman said there are a couple of changes this year compared to last year's offering, including the fact the registration desk will now be able to process credit cards.

"As well, the renovations on the Champlain monument will result in a change of where we're set up," Stoneman said. "Opening ceremonies will take place near the bandshell rather than at the foot of the monument."

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 12:40 p.m. and the run beginning at 1 p.m. with three courses of varying lengths ready. Participants can walk, run, bike, blade or walk their dogs (on-leash) over a one, five or 10-kilometre course.

There's no entry fee or minimum pledge or donation.

Stoneman said that it's always challenging to arrive at a dollar figure regarding how much she hopes this year's run raises.

"It's always hard to say," she said, adding there's a chance the local run could surpass the $675,000 mark with the figure now sitting near $640,000 when all previous years are combined.

"All we know is that for the people that do come out, all the money that we raise will help."

Unlike many other large-scale charity events, the annual run dedicated to the British Columbia native doesn't feature any corporate sponsorship, but rather relies on volunteers.

Stoneman said Fox always remained true to his roots throughout his Marathon of Hope that began in Newfoundland and ended near Thursday Bay after his cancer returned in 1980. He died the following year.

There will also be cancer survivors wearing red at the park Sunday, including well-known local businesswoman and philanthropist Gini Stringer, who Stoneman noted successfully fought breast cancer 20 years ago and is currently involved in a clinical trial funded by the Terry Fox Foundation.

But while cancer accounts for plenty of struggles and pain for thousands across Canada annually, Stoneman said being a cancer survivor makes one see the world a little differently.

"As a cancer survivor, I appreciate every day," said Stoneman, who has now been cancer-free for almost two decades.

On Friday, an affiliated event called the Great Canadian Hair Do takes place at Lakehead University's Orillia campus commons beginning at noon.

In Oro-Medonte, the run is also planned for Sunday with registration beginning at 1 p.m. and the run an hour later at Sweetwater Park (Sugarbush area).

There are also runs taking place in Barrie and Midland.

andrewphilips@live.ca