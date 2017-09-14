MIDLAND – A woman jogging on the Rotary Trail was grabbed by a cyclist last weekend, police say.

On Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., she was jogging near Aberdeen Boulevard and Bay Street.

Midland police say her buttock was grabbed by a man riding a yellow BMX 'gangster' style bike.

She screamed, the man turned around on his bike and rode west on Rotary Trail.

He is described as white, age 22-26, short and skinny, with scruffy dark facial hair and wearing dark shorts, shirt and a dark knapsack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-526-2201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.