LETTER: Thank you for your patience

If you've been a patient in our hospital over the past several weeks, you may have experienced longer than anticipated delays in receiving the care you need, and I want to take this opportunity to let you know we are doing everything we can to make things better.

Like many Ontario hospitals, OSMH has been experiencing higher than normal patient volumes for this time of year. Typically, our emergency department has four or five admitted patients awaiting transfer to an inpatient unit which can generally be facilitated in 24 hours or less. Lately however, and with Mondays being the worst, our emergency department has had upwards of 15-20 admitted patients at any given time, some of whom are waiting 48 hours or more to access a medical bed.

With the support of our board of directors, we've already enacted the step of opening additional beds particularly on IMRS (Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services) to improve the flow of patients through the hospital. The additional beds will remain open for the immediate future and we will continue to monitor activity levels and work closely with community partners.

While the cost of opening and operating additional beds will impact on our 2017/18 budget, we feel it is the right thing to do to ensure patients are getting the right care at the right time in an efficient manner, and that our staff is supported to carry out the critical work that they do.

OSMH is working closely with senior levels of the NSM LHIN, government and healthcare leaders to enact strategies within the hospital and/or within the broader community that are aligned with the needs of patients and their families.

I want to thank the communities we serve for your ongoing support, understanding and patience as we continue to strive for excellent, compassionate patient care.

Pat Campbell

OSMH President/CEO