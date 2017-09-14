To get a sense of the size, scope, beauty and significance of the 730-acre Black River Wildlands, you have to explore the untamed land that is a rare blend of forest, river, rapids, wetland, deposits of sand and pockets of Canadian shield - a property that is a mecca for wildlife and birds.

Coursing through the diverse wilderness is a 4.4-kilometre stretch of the Black River, one of the province's last unregulated waterways. It rises and falls by metres depending upon the season and a kayak or canoe trip along its length exposes all that is unique about this back-country paradise that feels as if it has been untouched by humankind.

That's why the Couchiching Conservancy has seized the opportunity to purchase the significant and sizeable piece of property and is racing to raise $575,000 to protect the land from development and ensure it is, for generations to come, accessible to citizens while safeguarding the valuable species and habitat found there.

"This is the kind of wilderness people typically associate with Algonquin Park," said Mark Bisset, the conservancy's executive director. "In less than an hour's drive from Orillia, you can be in deep wilderness. The idea of keeping nature close to Orillia is important to me and it's important to many people. This is an opportunity that doesn't come along very often."

The expansive property, about a half hour east of Washago, falls within the boundaries of the Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park, owned and operated by Ontario Parks. For many years, the property in question has been owned by an Orillia doctor; when the land comes under the conservancy's umbrella, it will fill a significant gap in the provincial park and open up its potential.

"There are many possible partnership opportunities with Ontario Parks," Bisset said, noting the nature reserve will provide canoeing and kayaking opportunities and trail use. Already, the conservancy is in discussions with the Ganaraska Trail Hiking Association to potentially link with the Ganaraska Trail, which cuts through one end of the property. "We would love to create a day-hike loop through the property and there is a possibility of linking to the Trans-Canada Trail," said Bisset.

Equally important, under the Couchiching Conservancy's stewardship, many species at risk -- and their habitat -- will be protected. Among endangered species found on the property are the Blanding's Turtle and the Northern Myotis, while threatened species include the Eastern Hog-nosed snake, Algonquin Wolf, Canada Warbler, Wood Thrush and several others.

But it is the landscape, as if lifted from a Tom Thompson painting, that will tug at your heart. In between deep paddle strokes, coasting with the current along the Black River, maneuvering around half-fallen trees, the silence is complete. You can feel your blood pressure dropping. In a heartbeat, you can be floating by deep sand deposits created when the glaciers receded more than 10,000 years ago and, moments later, come upon the rushing water of the majestic Ragged Rapids.

On foot, it's easy to see the evidence of the wildlife -- moose, deer, bears -- that inhabit these woods. There are ferns aplenty, wildflowers, old-growth forest and newer, younger greenery and large parcels of grassland. It is untamed.

"In the 1800s, much of this property would have been logged. There are old trapper's cabins here and there; there once was a whole community, including a school, here," said Bisset. But aside from hunters, ATV enthusiasts and some seasonal cottagers, the land has been mostly untouched for years. "If left alone, in 100 years this will be an absolutely spectacular forest."

A long-term view is needed, said Bisset, noting history shows that it's important to not just protect small pockets of land, but rather larger "natural corridors" that help protect the integrity of the native species and their habitat. Some, however, question the need to protect such wilderness areas and wonder about the veracity of the threat to such remote lands.

"I was in an area between Vaughan and Aurora recently, looking at all the strip plazas and Mcmansions," explained Bisset. "Just 25 years ago, that was all farm land and woodland. It's staggering to think how quickly it can change. Our region is slated for the largest amount of growth in all of Ontario and is expected to be among the fastest growing areas in all of Canada over the next 25 years, so it's vital to get these properties while we still can. It's a race."

Don't mistake that viewpoint as one that's anti-development. "We just want to see development following sensible routes," Bisset said. "We need this type of wilderness left intact not only for our own mental health, but for the green infrastructure, flood protection ... it's free, natural infrastructure."

The message is finding traction. Since quietly starting a fundraising campaign in April, the conservancy is close to reaching its $575,000 fundraising goal. They would love to overachieve, Bisset said with a smile. "Of that $575,000, $70,000 will be placed in an endowment to fund stewardship costs associated with the property. The more money that is raised the more we can invest back into the property."

For more information, visit couchichingconserv.ca/protect-the-black-river-wildlands.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67