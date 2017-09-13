Shine brightly

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Georgian College students washed Rhonda Cowen's vehicle Wednesday as part of the school's efforts during Shinearama, an annual fundraising event to support Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Students spread out across the city to offer car washes in exchange for donations to the cause. Students Nick Bartley, Tony Manitowabi, Amanda Parnham and Rachel Woodman were stationed near the West/Colborne Street intersection.