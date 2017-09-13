Resident posthumously inducted into Wall of Fame

The Ramara Wall of Fame Committee is proud to announce that on July 10, Ramara council posthumously appointed the late Clarence Steele to be inducted into the Ramara Wall of Fame.

Clarence Aubrey Steele was a life-time resident of Ramara Township. He served in the Second World War as a Sergeant in England, North Africa, Sicily, Italy and was wounded at Ortona. At the end of the war, Steele returned to everyday life, building a fishing charter guide business for 53 years on Lake Simcoe, Couchiching and surrounding waters.

He also served on the Mara (now Ramara) Fire Department in several capacities for 30 years (24 years as fire chief) at Fire Station 2 in Atherley. He molded the department into a professionally run volunteer department before his retirement in 1993.

His first love, however, was fishing. His father introduced him into fishing when he was a boy. He caught a 43-pound muskie, and was hooked. Over the years, Clarence saw a decline in the lake water quality and he became very alarmed. He consulted with councillors, MPPs and made a presentation to the public meeting held for community groups, businesses and individuals in Oro-Medonte in 2004. His efforts were recognized by the council of the day and they nominated Steele for the Ontario Heritage Foundation Certificate of Achievement; a part of Heritage Community Recognition Program, which recognizes exemplary heritage conservation

in their own community. Steele was nominated by council because of his advocacy of natural heritage with respect to preservation and promotion of fishing and fish habitat as well as the preservation of Lakes Simcoe and

Couchiching, said Ramara Mayor of the day, Tom Gary.

Steele also holds the Governor General of Canada Medal for Meritorious Service.

Today, Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe are a great part of the tourism industry for Ramara and all communities located adjacent to it.

Steele was also a member of the Atherley Hunt Club, and was one of the founding members of the Orillia Conservation Club.

The ceremony will take place in the Ramara Township Administration Building, 2297 Highway 12, in Brechin on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. as part of the council meeting.