Two charged with impaired

Barrie OPP charged two drivers Tuesday on Oro-Medonte roads.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police noticed a vehicle being driven erratically near Craighurst. An officer then pulled over the vehicle and following a short investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Oro-Medonte resident Kimberly Russell, 27, was arrested and charged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in connection with the incident. As a result, the vehicle was also impounded for seven days and the woman's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days. Russell is scheduled to appear in Barrie court Oct. 2.

Earlier in the morning, officers conducting radar patrol near Ridge Road and Oro-Medonte Line 5 pulled over a 28-year-old Shanty Bay man, who was travelling at 106 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/hr zone.

After attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver fled the car and was located a short distance away.

The officer determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, but was in the warning range. He was handed a three-day driver's licence suspension and charged with speeding under the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was also towed.

Barrie OPP spokesperson Const. Jennifer Kinsella said drivers all have a role to play in ending impaired driving-related deaths.

"Police are there to protect the community," she said, noting the public is encouraged report possible impaired drivers or other driving infractions.