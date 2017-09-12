Truck tailgates stolen

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating the theft of truck tailgates from two Tay Township locations.

The thefts took place sometime between September 8 at 4:30 p.m. and September 11 at 5:30 a.m. A 2011 Dodge Ram was parked at a residence on Bourgeois Beach Road and a 2008 Dodge Ram at a residential construction site on the same thoroughfare. The thieves also stole a tool belt, work radio, benches and stilts from the flat bed of one of the trucks.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police at (888) 310-1122 or (705) 526-3761. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can visit Crime Stoppers at crimestopperssdm.com or call (800) 222-TIPS (8477).