Monumental decision
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Crews worked to dismantle the Samuel de Champlain monument at Couchiching Beach Park Tuesday so full restoration can begin. The monument, which was erected in 1924 and falls under the custodianship of Parks Canada, is expected to return next spring.
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES
Crews worked to dismantle the Samuel de Champlain monument at Couchiching Beach Park Tuesday so full restoration can begin. The monument, which was erected in 1924 and falls under the custodianship of Parks Canada, is expected to return next spring.