What a fall fair!

The convenors, volunteers, judges and everyone associated with the Orillia Fall Fair really deserve a sincere thank you for all their hard work.

They spend countless hours before, during and after the fall fair making it a wonderful experience for both young and old.

So, we congratulate and thank all the people involved with the fall fair. Their kindness, thoughtfulness, and hard work is greatly appreciated.

Thank you again.

Karen Kay

Orillia