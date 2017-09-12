That should buy a lot of nails.

Habitat for Humanity received a $10,000 donation towards its Orillia home building project from the Frank H. Hori Foundation Tuesday.

"He was a strong advocate for giving back, teaching and moving forward," Hori's niece Donna Hori said during a presentation at the city's ReStore location.

Hori said that since her uncle ran a door company, donating to a construction project such as the Habitat build is a great fit. As well, she said her late uncle's charitable foundation now gives away between $400,000 and $500,000 annually.

Hori and the foundation's other two trustees like to donate to projects such as Habitat's that provide a hand up rather than a handout and don't use a good chunk of all funds received for administrative purposes.

"This store funds their administration," said Hori, who recently moved to Orillia full-time after years spent coming to the city to go to her cottage. "There are some really special people in this town; they really help each other."

The Orillia build is part of an overall Habitat initiative to construct 150 homes nationwide to coincide with the country's sesquicentennial and related to the Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter Work Project. The lucky families chosen to receive one side of the duplex must put in 500 hours of sweat equity, which can be completed through participating in the build or by volunteering at the ReStore.

Britta Gerwin, director of development and communications for Habitat's Ontario Gateway North branch, said crews dug the hole Monday at the Bay Street location that will eventually feature a duplex for two needy families.

"The footings will be going in now," Gerwin said, adding the project is progressing well and is attracting a lot of community interest.

"People are really stepping up. It's really nice to see."

The agency has also unveiled a region-wide raffle with five prizes available to be won. First prize is a return trip for two to any WestJet destination and a one-night stay at a Toronto airport hotel while the second-prize winner will receive a $500 ViaRail voucher and one-night stay at a Vancouver hotel.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at the ReStore on James Street West. The draw takes place Oct. 6 in Parry Sound.

