Plane crash in Tiny Township

A man in his 50s is in a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a plane crash Sunday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Tiny Township Fire Department and Georgian Bay Ambulance Service responded to a report of an ultralight plane crash near Mertz Corner Road and Baseline Road.

A private air strip is operated at that location, and police discovered that while attempting to land, the plane crashed into a nearby cornfield.

The pilot was first taken to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for what are described as serious injuries. He was then transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and will be investigating.

