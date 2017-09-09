TORONTO -

It’s a baseball version of A Tale of Two Cities.

Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin has a house beside the water in Dunedin, on Florida’s Gulf coast. Second baseman Devon Travis’ family home is in West Palm Beach, on the state’s east coast.

Both were recalled to Toronto from Florida on Friday and both are worried about what’s going to happen to their homes and families with Hurricane Irma bearing down and expected to slam into southern and central Florida on Sunday morning.

“Yeah, it’s pretty scary for sure,” said Travis, who is on the DL with a right knee injury. “I know my family has been pretty nervous the past few days. The last update has (Irma) going west, so that would avoid my family a little bit. Obviously, I don’t wish that on anyone. This thing is really strong.”

What makes the situation doubly nerve-wracking for Travis is that his family will not leave West Palm Beach, a city on the Atlantic ocean, north of Miami.

“They were staying no matter what,” he said. “They’re a little bit inland, but it’s scary.”

Martin’s home in Dunedin is right on the Gulf of Mexico, and in the area now where Irma is supposed to veer.

“It looks like it’s heading right for (Dunedin),” said Martin, adding that his home has hurricane-proof windows, although he’s not totally confident that they can resist a storm the magnitude of Irma.

“They say hurricane-proof, but I don’t think there’s anything hurricane-proof when it’s a Category 5 or what not,” Martin said, adding that only his cars are left outside.

“And my cars aren’t meant to go in the water.”

To aid the humanitarian response, the Jays announced that one dollar from the sale of every ticket to Monday night’s game versus the Baltimore Orioles will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross hurricane-relief efforts across the Caribbean and the U.S.

SUPERMAN SOARS

Somebody should have called the Humane Society given the way Kevin Pillar treated the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays’ centre-fielder went 4-for-4, including a home run, and made a highlight-reel catch at the wall in centre to lead the Jays to a 5-4 victory over Detroit.

“I don’t know if one means more than the other,” said Pillar when asked to compare his day at the plate to his catch. “I guess getting a win (is the highlight). Wins have been hard to come by and playing a part in it is always nice.”

Pillar has now hit safely in 17 of his past 21 games.

The Tigers jumped ahead 2-0 in the first on a two-run home run to left by Miguel Cabrera. Pillar smacked a single up the middle on a full count with two out to score Jose Bautista from third in the bottom of the first.

The Jays tied it 2-2 in interesting fashion in the fourth when manager John Gibbons put on the double steal. Teoscar Hernandez bolted for second with two out and was caught in a rundown.

Before being tagged out, Kendrys Morales scored from third, although he wasn’t given a steal on the play. Pillar made his latest incredible catch in the fifth when he corralled a bomb hit by Dixon Machado at the wall for the third out. Bautista made an outstanding, sliding, back-handed catch to end the sixth and prevent a Tigers’ run.

“It was phenomenal,” said starter Brett Anderson of Toronto’s defence. “Gold glove-calibre plays all over.”

Pillar opened the sixth with a bomb to left to give the Jays a 3-2 lead. Catcher Luke Maile, batting .108, smacked a two-out single to score Darwin Barney from third to put Toronto ahead 4-2. Pitcher Carlos Ramirez pitched the seventh for Toronto and has not allowed an earned run in 44.2 innings pitched this season at any level. Bautista hit a two-out blooper to right in the eighth to score Maile from second.

Anderson picked up the win for Toronto. Detroit roared back in the ninth by beating up relief pitcher Ryan Tepera a bit, scoring two runs, but fell short.

AROUND THE DIAMOND

Martin, who was placed on the DL on Aug. 12 with a left oblique injury, said he is feeling good and is almost ready to play ... Gibbons is having doubts whether right-handed starter Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger blisters) will be able to return this season, even though he is improving. He had his finger checked out by a specialist in New York on Friday ... Third baseman Josh Donaldson missed another game because he is feeling under the weather ... Utility IF/OF Steve Pearce was not in the starting lineup for the second straight day because of a sore back. “His back is still barking a little bit,” said Gibbons.

