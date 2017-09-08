Tim Hortons is bringing more smiles to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) with the kick-off of its annual Smile Cookie campaign.

One dollar from every cookie sold at Orillia Tim Hortons restaurants will support the hospital’s project to improve care for sick infants and children.

“We are thrilled to be named as the recipients of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign,” said Mark Riczu, executive director of the OSMH Foundation. “The proceeds will go a long way to closing the gap on our Paediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) project.”

The Paed/NICU unit at OSMH recently underwent a $2.7-million community-funded renovation, which saw the space more than double in size. Lifesaving equipment was also replaced, including incubators, ventilators and cardiac monitors. The foundation is working to close a $200,000 fundraising gap on the project.

“The Smile Cookie campaign is all about giving back to our local community,” the managers of Tim Hortons restaurants on Memorial Avenue and West Street said in a statement. “We are honoured to support Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation and to share smiles with all of our dedicated guests.”

The campaign runs Sept. 11 to 17. Those who can’t make it for a cookie can donate to the foundation at osmhfoundation.ca or by calling 705-325-6464.