OSS grad wins $10,000 scholarship

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Reid Family Scholarship has been awarded to Orillia Secondary School graduate Cassandra Reynolds.

The $10,000 scholarship will provide Reynolds with $2,500 a year, renewable for the next four years. The scholarship assists students from Orillia and area who have had a desire to continue onto post-secondary education in a medical field but do not have the financial resources to do so.

“Being chosen as this year’s Reid Family Scholarship recipient is a true honour,” said Reynolds. “I dream of one day working in pediatric medicine and this scholarship brings me one step closer to making that a reality.”

Reynolds is embarking on her first year of post-secondary education at the University of Guelph as a biomedical student.

“I realized my passion for working with children after launching my own horseback-riding program with my twin sister in 2013,” said Reynolds. “This has motivated me to pursue a career in pediatrics where I can make a difference in the lives of children by motivating them to fight back, stay strong and be brave in the face of illness.”

As well as running her own business, Reynolds has been involved in extracurricular activities including student council, Relay for Life and the Sears Drama Festival, all while maintaining a 90% average.

“The Reid Family Scholarship truly embodies two values which are very important to me: passion and honest, hard work,” said Reynolds.

The scholarship selection committee was impressed with Reynolds’s grades, work ethic and passion for pediatric health care.

“We are very pleased to have awarded another talented and passionate student with the Reid Family Scholarship,” said Sandy Davis, scholarship committee member. “Cassandra is an excellent student and we hope this scholarship will help her fulfil her dreams of working in pediatric medicine.”

The Reid Family Scholarship was started in 2005 through the generosity of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Reid of Oro Station. The scholarship program is intended to assist the hospital in recruiting new health-care professionals, while at the same time assisting deserving students in their education.