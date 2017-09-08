Arson is suspected after a house fire Thursday morning in Orillia.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Orillia OPP and the Orillia Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a home on West Ridge Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the fire was extinguished and two occupants from the home were located safely outside the residence. There were no injuries reported.

Detectives from the Orillia OPP Crime Unit have determined the fire was intentionally set and it is being investigated as arson. The scene was held until late Thursday while the OPP Forensic Identification and Photographic Services Section assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperssdm.com or 800-222-8477.