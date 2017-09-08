Sept. 11, 2001, the world witnessed pure terror as four commercial airliners were turned into weapons, hijacked by terrorists and crashed into New York’s World Trade Center buildings, a field in Shanksville, Pa., and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., taking the lives of 2,974 people.

Almost everyone can recall where they were when they heard the news the United States of America was under attack. Meagan Buczek, born and raised in Orillia, was in the capital city, Washington, D.C.

The Potomac River separated her from the Pentagon, and she was eight blocks away from the White House.

“When I got to work that day (at the World Wildlife Fund), I didn’t know that the towers had already been hit. A gentleman that started working there on the same day as me came into my office and told me what happened, and at that point I called my parents in Orillia and I actually did get through,” she recalled. “That was the only phone call I got out that day. The phones got jammed up very quickly after that.”

Buczek, who was in her early 20s in 2001, recalled the chaos.

“We got pulled into the conference room and everyone was together. Those of us that were the younger folk were just doing as we were told as others were trying to figure everything out.”

“We were just eight blocks away from the White House,” she added, “and we were worried that it could be a potential target. All the air traffic was still happening. There were planes still unaccounted for. The plane they were most worried about was the one that ended up crashing in Pennsylvania.”

Buczek was refers to United Airlines Flight 93, which was believed to be on target for Washington, D.C., before the passengers of the plane fought back against the terrorists, with the end result being a struggle for control of the aircraft, and the plane falling out of the sky, crashing into a field.

“They were worried that the Capitol (building) or the White House were ... targets,” Buczek said of her co-workers.

Life in the moments after the attacks was surreal at times for Buczek, with her entire building on lockdown and a major military presence on the streets of the city.

“In those moments, you think, ‘I was raised on Lake Couchiching with a nice quality of life,’ and all the sudden you wonder why you chose something different,” she said.

Buczek considered moving back to Canada after the terrorist attacks, and she still thinks about it, even more now that she has children. However, Buczek and her family are living happily in Arlington.