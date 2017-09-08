Brush up on art appreciation

Did you know the library has a significant collection of artworks that are uniquely tied to this community and its history?

Library staff spent the summer scouring the archives to gather important data, fun facts and anecdotes about many of the art and artists permanently on display at the Orillia Public Library.

Join in every Thursday afternoon this September at 2 p.m. for a tour of some of these notable works, including newly re-installed bronze busts of prominent Orillians Charles H. Hale and Robert Curran. They have been painstakingly cleaned and waxed and new plinths have been crafted by Porcupine Studios.

If you can't make it for one of the staff-led tours, check out the display boards in the lobby to read up on the artists of the library, or visit the information desk and ask for the self-guided tour notes so you can cruise the collection at your leisure.

What else can you look forward to during Art Month at the library?

Visit the display cases to take in a variety of works created by local artists and artisans. The library has partnered with Orillia Fine Arts Association to feature paintings, photography, installation art, and more. Also featured are some works from talented staff.

For young adults ages 16-25, the library is hosting a Paint Night Party on Sept. 15 at 5:45 p.m. Make a nerdy masterpiece with artist Steph Whalen as she guides you step-by-step through creating a painting featuring your favourite fandom.

Family Art Night is making its return to Wednesday evenings from 5-7 p.m. beginning Sept. 20 and Teen Art Night takes place on Sept. 19 from 5-7 p.m. New and experienced songwriters are invited to join the Creative Crossroads Songwriting Circle on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Learn techniques to enhance your songwriting process and have fun in a supportive environment.

Cultures will be celebrated on Sept. 30 with a first ever How-To Festival being held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Forty special guests will be on-hand to teach and share their skills and talents. Learn to dance, take better photos, create amazing works of art, do yoga and so much more. Everyone is welcome to the free workshops, no registration is required.

Call 705-325-2338, email info@orilliapubliclibrary.ca or visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca for more information.