Break over for council

The kids went back to school Tuesday, and now summer vacation is over for Orillia city council members.

Monday’s session for council committee will begins a stretch of eight meetings at city hall in nine weeks for municipal officials, before budget deliberations begin in mid-November.

Monday’s public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Orillia City Centre. A closed-session meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

Parking lot repairs

The city needs to pony up $35,000 for parking-lot repairs at 70 Front St. N.

The main pedestrian-travelled areas of the Metro parking lot need to be repaired, according to a staff report.

“The existing asphalt is 38 years old and has exceeded its expected life service,” the report stated. “It has alligator cracking throughout, resulting in water infiltration, which has compromised sub-surface structural integrity.”

Metro has expressed concern about the shape of the parking lot on several occasions since the city took ownership of the plaza in early 2016. The grocery chain has told the city its customers have been complaining about the difficulty of navigating the parking lot with the cracks. As well, Metro feels the parking lot, as is, poses a trip hazard to pedestrians.

A full repaving of the entire Metro lot would cost the city about $400,000, with a life expectancy of 20 to 25 years.

ODCVI as community hub

Councillors will hear more about community hubs and the province’s plans at Monday’s meetings.

Throughout the year, council has been hesitant to commit to purchasing the former Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute at 2 Borland St. E., which has been proposed to be used as a community hub, bringing together a variety of community services, alongside long-term care.

Earlier in the year, council decided to wait until more information was available form the province. Now that the information is available, staff is recommending council stay away from purchasing the property.

Recently, the Ministry of Infrastructure released information on it surplus property transition initiative (SPTI). The program allows organizations and community groups to hold surplus public properties for up to 18 months while they complete their business plans.

Those trying to launch the Orillia community hub feel this plan works to their advantage, but city staff disagrees. The SPTI requires the current property owner to be a willing participant; the Simcoe County District School Board is now. The property is already under circulation for dispersal under Ontario Regulation 444/98 and the board is bound by that regulation, the report stated.

If the city were to buy the property, it could be a willing participant, given the support it has already given to the community hub, “in principle.”

The matter will be discussed during both the closed and open sessions of council committee.