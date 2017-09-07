Stagnant stone gathers more than moss

If I conquered the rock it would mean my mad, magical summer was over.

After two months of being unhitched from routine, free to get up and walk outside as natural as an animal. Free to take our new home in hand, having recently moved from Toronto to Orillia. Tackling exterior trim that, as far as I know, has been painted the same colour for decades (black). Filling holes in plaster, reconfiguring fences, organizing electrical work and handyman chores, arranging a new roof, digging through gravel to reach the interlocking brick below. But no one to dictate what I did or when. Nothing to hinder me. Except the rock.

It wasn't the house that put obstacles in my path. The house, with its original woodwork, its original windows, with its delicate, watery panes through which people have gazed at the world for the last 87 years; the house, by some miracle largely untampered with (except for a somewhat ill-considered open-concept bathroom in the master bedroom), the house was instantly loveable.

It was the grounds that gave me trouble. I don't know why I say grounds, that being much too grand a term for a property of such modest proportions. The front yard is small, the backyard tiny, the side yard too narrow for two to walk abreast. But it has to be managed, it has to be kept, and any piece of earth is sacred in a way. All ground is hallowed, worthy of tending.

To me a waiting canvas, a potential masterpiece. Except that I have neither the gardening chops nor the time to create the kind of garden I admire. A garden with strong bones and strength and order. A garden that looks good in winter, since it is winter most of the time. A semi-formal garden with simple topiary, simultaneously monumental and quaint. You need decades for that. And scope; the scope of an open patch of ground.

But on arrival we discovered a far more extensive garden than expected. A perfectly nice garden but one I immediately felt the urge to be free of. I couldn't live with such pleasant abundance. I didn't feel at home.

Only it was difficult removing the garden. I didn't know about the rocks. I expected rich, worm-laden soil, earth that had been cultivated for nearly 90 years. Not a pile of rocks with a bit of dirt thrown here and there and hardly a worm in residence. Not roots stubbornly wrapped around rocks, not a horrid scraping noise every time I thrust in the shovel, not boulders lurking beneath the sod like silent submarines.

But I managed. Hauled out every bit of hosta and privet and tiger lily, got help with the larger shrubs and lilacs. Conscious all the while of the life in their leaves, of their tender stems, the coolness of their green flesh, the warmth of their scent but still unable to spare them garden room. Still seeing the vision in my head, chasing my version of paradise.

I dug until the sweat ran down my face, lost pounds I didn't really need to lose, pried out stones using a brick and crowbar. Re-jigged plans when I came across a boulder too deep and daunting to dig up. Conquered it all -- until I came to the rock. Unexpected, camouflaged by a sprawling evergreen and soft new dirt piled around its girth, a grey-black whale lifting its head from a dirty sea.

It wasn't, of course, that big. As far as rocks go, Canadian rocks, symbols of the North, of substance and endurance, it was rather on the small side. I've seen others in the neighbourhood much larger, big enough to serve dinner on, massive things that people give pride of place, or work around, or let be.

Leave it, people said, it's natural. But gardens are not natural, gardens are dreams. And it made me angry, that rock. Or rather not the rock itself (rocks have their own allure) but where it was situated. There is always something standing in the way of creative endeavour, in the way of beauty. Money for one (they say the best things in life are free, but beauty is one of the best and it doesn't come cheap), lack of inspiration -- the obstinance of a rock.

I tried finding a landscaper who might have a use for it. I consulted people with more brawn than I boast. I watched videos on YouTube concerning rock removal, considered the options. And then a couple of days ago, having made up my mind, dug out a trench and at its end a deep hole. Banked the sides to prevent any meandering (the rock was situated on top of a slope leading on one side to a driveway and on the other to the sidewalk and road), got hold of a brick and a long crowbar. Then stood for a moment, aware of the sobering mass of the rock, how unstoppable, how dangerous if it started rolling uncontrollably, how implacable its nature.

It was Hugh who came to the rescue. Hugh McDonald, painting storm windows at the house that day, an open-minded, willing sort, who grabbed a second crowbar and despite his doubts, pried with me until the rock began to move and seizing the moment threw his crowbar down and with a great push heaved the boulder into the hole.

Only its nose sticks out now. I could have buried it completely but couldn't bring myself to do it. Partly because I don't want to be buried myself, and partly because I want a reminder of this mad, magic summer.

