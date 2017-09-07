LETTER: Defining a nation

The federal government announced the creation of a new minister, splitting the work associated with Indigenous people into two departments. One will deal with services and the second, with land claims, review of the Indian Act, and similar matters. This split may have some benefit but the creation of a new minister's office and the splitting of a department in two will incur considerable costs.

What is disturbing is that in the political speeches accompanying the new appointments, there was much said about nation-to-nation building and self-government without a hint of what these terms mean.

Are the nations like provinces or municipalities, do they have their own courts and criminal law, and who decides who belongs to these nations?

One would expect that after all the effort of creating the new departments there is a concept of where the effort should lead to.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara Township