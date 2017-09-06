Volunteers welcomed

The Nissan Experience Orillia Kings Jr. B lacrosse team will be hosting its annual general meeting Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Rotary Place. The meeting, which is open to all, will be held in the Tournament Room of the west Orillia facility.

Kings president Joel Campbell said the Kings would welcome new volunteers to serve in various capacities: On the executive, on committees such as those tasked with fundraising or to help with game-day activities.

For more information, email joelcampbell@sympatico.ca.