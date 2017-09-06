Theft of bicycles

The third time is definitely not the charm for a Tay Township wildlife centre.

The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre has been hit by another break and enter, its third in the past two months.

The latest incident occurred some time between last Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m. after thieves broke into a shed and stole two bicycles (Trex mountain bikes described as yellow in colour with 13" frames), representing the third time since July 17 that thieves have hit the Midland-area facility to steal bicycles.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers are appealing to the public for help in solving this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police at (888) 310-1122 or the detachment at (705) 526-3761. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit crimestopperssdm.com.