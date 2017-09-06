Songwriter evenings starting up in November

Those looking to hear live music in an intimate setting will have a new option this fall.

The DRKRM Studio & Gallery plans to begin offering singer-songwriter evenings Nov. 10 with three musicians on hand to play a collection of their original material while also discussing the writing process.

"This is an intimate setting where people can just get a chance to share their music," said local musician Aaron Mangoff, who along with fellow guitar player Tyler Knight hope others come out to enjoy the evening.

"It will be for all ages and will feature a lot of creativity."

Located in a large, airy second-floor space on Mississaga Street, Knight said the venue is an ideal location to enjoy a live performance.

"It's all tongue-and-groove on the ceilings and walls. It's got great acoustics. The sound is really natural."

The November performance will feature singer-songwriters Erin Bolton, Dave Allen and Courtney Dubois.

Knight said it's always interesting to hear the story behind how a song was created.

"This isn't a place to get drunk and talk the entire time," he said, noting they hope to begin hosting songwriter evenings on a semi-regular basis.

"It's more of a showcase. We're not planning to have it every single month."

Tickets for the inaugural show will cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door, which will open at 8 p.m. There will also be food included and the pair plan to get a liquor licence.

For more information, email drkrmstudio@gmail.com.

andrewphilips@live.ca